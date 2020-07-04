Stanley T. Drake, 87, of Clintonville, passed away at home July 2, 2020.
Stanley was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Emlenton, and was the son of Stanley and Dorothy Coulter Drake.
Stanley received his education from McCoy School in Emlenton.
He married Donna Rankin on March 14, 1958. The couple celebrated 61 years of marriage. Donna passed away on Dec. 15, 2019. Stanley welcomed the homecoming to heaven to be with his beloved Donna, whom he missed endlessly since her passing.
Together the couple had five children, Wanda, Gloria, Bill, Donna Marie and Terri.
Stanley was a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955.
He retired from IBEW Electrical Local Union 5. He was an electrician for over 40 years.
Stanley was a kind and caring man. He was proud of the family he had raised and all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren he had. He and Donna always had a house full of extra kids, that would happen to stop at the right time for supper and to visit.
Stanley loved to have a horse or two in the barn and to see in his pasture. He was an avid hunter when his health permitted.
He enjoyed NASCAR and watching football when it was on TV.
He and his wife enjoyed going to the Scrubgrass Stone Church, where he grew up. When he was young, he mowed and weeded the cemetery for many years. Stanley's children say if more kids grew up with a dad like Stanley, the world would a better place. He was an amazing father.
Loved ones left to cherish Stanley's memory are his children, Wanda Gladd and her husband, Steve, of Clintonville, Gloria Griffin and her husband, Bill, of Clintonville, Bill Drake and his wife, Rhonda "Chip," of Emlenton, Donna Marie Snyder and her husband, Randy, of Eau Claire and Terri Hempel and her husband, Chuck, of Emlenton.
He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Eric Gladd and his girlfriend, Katie Morrow, of New Wilmington, Jeremy Gladd and his wife, Ashley, of Clintonville, Josh Griffin and his wife, Tameika, of Grove City, Aleah Wilson and her husband, Ryan, of Mayport, Ashley Drake of Emlenton, Tyler Drake of Emlenton, Lindsey Drake Deacon and her husband, Marlin, of Maryland, Kain Drake of Emlenton, Dawn Marshall and her husband, Brett, of Maryland and Holly Hempel and her husband, Phil, of Georgia.
Stanley also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Jasetin, Tenley, Hannah, Madison, Natalie, Gage, Lochlyn, Maia, Kadin, Taylor, Lakin, Blake, Brady, Halle, Cruz and Ashton; his sister-in-law, Ella Mae Drake of Texas; his beloved dog, Tank; and his beloved cat, Bear-Bear.
His family will greatly miss their companion.
Stanley was welcomed into heaven by his mother; his wife, Donna; his brothers, James Drake and Robert Drake; and his sister, Lois Hassler.
DRAKE - Due to COVID-19, the family has chosen to do a private family service for Stanley T. Drake, who died Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville.
Memorial donations in Stanley's honor can be sent to Scrubgrass Stone Church, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, or Sky Spirit Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net
.