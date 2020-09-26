1/1
Stefanie Ann "Steff" Rankin
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stefanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stefanie Ann Rankin, 49, of Emlenton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones, following an eight-year, courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born Oct. 7, 1970, to Paul and Peg Rankin of Clintonville, Steff attended Franklin High School and graduated from Clarion University.

Her life was spent helping others, working as a live-in nanny, the activities director at Highland Oaks assisted living facility and a supervisor of the drug and alcohol program at Summit Academy.

In her personal life, she lived life on her terms, enjoying the salty sea air of Sanibel Island, the glitz of 80s hair band rock, and the serenity of Rankin's Riverside Retreat with her collection of animals.

Many family and friends that knew her have been changed for good.

Steff asks that when you think of me, you think of someone who echoes "Go Big or Go Home."

Rankin - Funeral services for Stefanie Ann Rankin, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville.

Memorials donations in Stef's honor can be sent to Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox, PA 16232; Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, Box 641, Grove City Ohio, 43123; or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Passavant Hospital, Attention Libby Shumaker, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, please state in the memo "Patient care fund."

Family and friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
109 Emlenton St
Clintonville, PA 16372
(814) 385-6615
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved