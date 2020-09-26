Stefanie Ann Rankin, 49, of Emlenton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones, following an eight-year, courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
Born Oct. 7, 1970, to Paul and Peg Rankin of Clintonville, Steff attended Franklin High School and graduated from Clarion University.
Her life was spent helping others, working as a live-in nanny, the activities director at Highland Oaks assisted living facility and a supervisor of the drug and alcohol program at Summit Academy.
In her personal life, she lived life on her terms, enjoying the salty sea air of Sanibel Island, the glitz of 80s hair band rock, and the serenity of Rankin's Riverside Retreat with her collection of animals.
Many family and friends that knew her have been changed for good.
Steff asks that when you think of me, you think of someone who echoes "Go Big or Go Home."
Rankin - Funeral services for Stefanie Ann Rankin, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, will be private.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville.
Memorials donations in Stef's honor can be sent to Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox, PA 16232; Buckeye Bulldog Rescue, Box 641, Grove City Ohio, 43123; or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Passavant Hospital, Attention Libby Shumaker, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, please state in the memo "Patient care fund."
Family and friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net
.