Stella Ehrman Milner died in her home in Manhattan on March 6, 2020.

She was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to Rolland and Stella Ehrman.

She grew up in Butler.

After graduating from Wellesley College in 1958, she moved to New York City with her husband, Marvin Milner, who died in September 2017.

Stella was a homemaker, who did volunteer work for the American Museum of Natural History and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She sang in a choir for many years.

She enjoyed knitting, needlepointing and reading. Stella was also very fond of dogs and had several as pets.

Stella is survived by her son, David Milner; and her sisters, Undine Ehrman, Judith Ehrman and Ruth Sacco.

MILNER - A memorial service for Stella Ehrman Milner, who died Friday, March 6, 2020, will be held once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. The family did not wish to ask individuals to risk exposure during travel.

Arrangement are being handled by John Krtil Funeral Home, 1297 1st Ave., New York, N.Y.



