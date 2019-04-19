Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella M. Manny. View Sign



Stella was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Nelson Williams and the late Rebecca Reges Williams.

During World War II, Stella was employed as a welder in Butler.

She attended the Methodist Church in Polk.

She was famous for her homemade bread.

Stella is survived by one daughter, Lisa Pry and her husband, Denny, of Slippery Rock; three sons, William Bowser and his wife, Sherry, of Boyers, Jerry Berger of West Virginia, and Tom Berger and his wife, Mary, of Polk; 14 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Stella was preceded in death by one sister; and three brothers.

MANNY - The family of Stella M. Manny, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with her pastor, Paul Csonka, officiating.

Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

