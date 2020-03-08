Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Calahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephanie Calahan, 79, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of Butler, passed away Monday in Hilliard.



Born Nov. 25, 1940, in Braintree, Essex, England, she was the daughter of the late Leonard John Williamson and Ivy Barton Williamson.



Stephanie was an active member of Unionville Presbyterian Church in Butler where she was the president of the ladies guild and involved in the church choir.



In her free time, she enjoyed gardening.



She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Anthony John "Tony" (Debbie) Calahan of Butler and Mark Andrew (Ilze) Calahan of Hilliard; and four grandchildren, Nathan, Zoe, Matthew and Sadie.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Bradley Calahan.



CALAHAN - The family of Stephanie Calahan, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.



A graveside committal service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Butler County Memorial Park, 380 Evans City Road, Butler.



A memorial service in celebration of Stephanie's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Unionville Presbyterian Church, 1114 Sunset Drive, Butler, with Pastor Matthew Kale officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Stephanie's honor to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



