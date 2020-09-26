Stephany Jane Fosnaught, 54, of Center Township passed away unexpectedly in her home Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Born on Aug. 24, 1966, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Lois Gale Dunigan Gray.
Stephany was a kind-hearted person whose laugh was contagious.
She was a 1984 graduate of Butler High School. She went on to graduate from Kittanning Beauty Academy in 1985 and was certified to teach cosmetology. She worked as a beautician for 35 years.
In her free time, Stephany enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and attending pool parties.
Above all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lee Fosnaught, whom she married Jan. 5, 1985; her children, Jeremy Fosnaught and his wife, Julie, Britney Freeland and her husband, Matt, and Ashley Fosnaught; and her two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Bruce Jon "B.J." Basham and Joshua Basham; and her brother-in-law, John "Jack" Fosnaught.
Fosnaught - Family and friends of Stephany Jane Fosnaught, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.