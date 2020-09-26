1/1
Stephany Jane Fosnaught
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephany Jane Fosnaught, 54, of Center Township passed away unexpectedly in her home Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Born on Aug. 24, 1966, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Lois Gale Dunigan Gray.

Stephany was a kind-hearted person whose laugh was contagious.

She was a 1984 graduate of Butler High School. She went on to graduate from Kittanning Beauty Academy in 1985 and was certified to teach cosmetology. She worked as a beautician for 35 years.

In her free time, Stephany enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and attending pool parties.

Above all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Lee Fosnaught, whom she married Jan. 5, 1985; her children, Jeremy Fosnaught and his wife, Julie, Britney Freeland and her husband, Matt, and Ashley Fosnaught; and her two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Bruce Jon "B.J." Basham and Joshua Basham; and her brother-in-law, John "Jack" Fosnaught.

Fosnaught - Family and friends of Stephany Jane Fosnaught, who died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 26, 2020
As everyone else I’m in shock! Rest In Peace dear friend. You will be missed. My sympathies to all your family and friends, love
Edyie Potts
Friend
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rita Hayes
Friend
September 26, 2020
Lee & family, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time Steph was a wonderful person and will be dearly missed
Keith& Dawn Brown
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved