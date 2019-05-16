Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Andrew Inman. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Visitation 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Andrew Inman, 38, of Middlesex Township passed away on Tuesday.

Born on Feb. 6, 1981, in New Castle, he was the son of Bruce Inman and Holly Bluedorn Inman.

Stephen had a huge heart and loved his family, especially his daughter, Avary.

He was born with beautiful blue eyes and a great sense of humor. He could do anything he set his mind to and loved to please others.

Stephen's passion was photography. He loved taking pictures of his daughter, Avary. Above all, he was a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle and grandson who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered always.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Avary Aeterna Inman; his brother, of whom he was very proud, Josh Inman and his wife, Crystal, and their daughter, Kylee; his maternal grandparents, Genevieve and William Bluedorn; his paternal grandparents, Ernest Jr. and Barbara Inman; and his biological father, Steve Mazzarini.

INMAN - Friends of Stephen Andrew Inman, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will be received from noon until the time of the funeral ceremony at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Mark Sentell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Stephen's honor to his daughter, Avary, in c/o Josh Inman, P.O. Box 192, Zelienople, PA 16063.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



