Stephen E. Weichey, 45, of Butler passed away early Wednesday morning at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following an illness.
Born July 23, 1973, in Butler, he was the son of Stanley and Carletta Somerville Weichey.
He worked in residential construction for many years.
Stephen enjoyed fishing, playing pool and scrapping.
He is survived by his fiancée, Jamie Kaiser; his mother, Carletta Weichey; his stepfather, Dale Dunn; a nephew, Richard Dunn; his sister, Shannon Dunn; his stepson, Noah Wehunt; a granddaughter, Valerie Wiles; a grandson, Levi Wiles; and his son, Shawn Wiles, all of Butler.
In addition to his father, Stanley Weichey, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Weichey; both sets of grandparents; and his uncle, David Weichey.
WEICHEY - Cremation services for Stephen E. Weichey, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, were provided by Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Butler Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019