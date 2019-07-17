Stephen G. Getner, 78, of Butler peacefully passed away on Monday.
He was the son of the late Stephen J. Getner and the late Helen T. Pundzak Getner.
He retired from Nationwide as a claims manager at the age of 55, following 30 years of service.
He was the husband of Dolores "Dee" A. Bitkowski Getner. They were married on May 22, 1965.
He was the father of Christine L. Getner and his beloved dog, Tucker.
He was a brother to Kenneth (Paulette) Getner of Duquesne, Dianne (Kenneth) Awenowicz of West Mifflin, and Richard (Valerie) Getner of Fort Myers, Fla.
He was an uncle to nine nieces and nephews; and a great-uncle to 12 nieces and nephews.
GETNER - Friends of Stephen G. Getner, who died Monday, July 15, 2019, will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Deacon Mitch Natali to officiate.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 17, 2019