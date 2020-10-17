Stephen K. Mimm of Crawford County passed away peacefully after a short illness Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Stephen was born July 1, 1949, in Pittsburgh.
He lived in Hampton, West Deer Township, until he moved to Pymatuning Lake more than 25 years ago.
He loved to hunt and fish and spend time with his many family members and friends when they would come to visit him. He had a heart of gold to those that he loved.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Trent) Demek and his grandson, Austin Demek of Gibsonia; his two sisters, Pam Mimm of Allison Park, and Marylee (Wayne) Swick of Fombell; and his granddaughter, Adalyn Mimm of Valencia.
In addition to his parents, Joe and Irene Mimm, he was preceded in death by his son, Shawn Mimm.
MIMM - Per his request, no viewing was held for Stephen K. Mimm, who died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
There will be a celebration of his life next summer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Home, Erie.
.