Stephen K. Porter of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was born May 12, 1954 in Riverside, N.J. Stephen graduated in 1970 from Burlington Township High School, where he was a star football player. After attending Glassboro State College, Stephen was employed at Hercules in Burlington Township and Sybron in Birmingham, N.J. Stephen was an avid outdoors person, and he loved fishing, canoeing the Pine Barrens, boating on the Assiscunk Creek, biking and jogging, especially 10k races. Stephen's true gift was his incredible mechanical aptitude. He rebuilt and repaired motorcycles and automobiles. In addition, he was especially proficient at plumbing, carpentry and masonry. Family and friends agree that there wasn't anything he couldn't fix or repair. Stephen had many friends and was always there for them. His closest childhood friend was the late Frank Clark. Some of his closest friends include the Kennedy brothers, John Reed, Randy Patrick, Lefty Leftwich, Ronnie Daniels, Nate Williams, Ron Holman, Kevin Ramsey and many others. Stephen's closest relatives include Nancy and Robyn Huminiski, Clifford and William Fuhs, Suzie Young, Cheryl Foster, Joyce Taylor, Dorothy Pfizenmaier, John and Tom Buckner, Michael Leone, Evie Hagerman, Carol Davis, and Brady and Matt Buckner. He is survived by his wife, Rita Ann and his sons, Stephen and Joseph; his brother, Joseph and his wife, Carol; his niece and godchild, Diana Porter; and his great-nephew, Owen Archer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tillie and Clifford Porter. PORTER Viewing for Stephen K. Porter, who died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, followed by a brief service at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, N.J. Interment will be at Oddfellows Cemetery, 4527 Route 130 South, Burlington, N.J. Please visit www.pagefuneralhome.com.