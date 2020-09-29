Stephen P. Mitro, 92, of Sarver passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with care provided by the Grove at Harmony.
Born June 29, 1928, in Clairton, Pa., he was the son of the late Stephen P. Gmitro and Anna Irene Nedorolyik Gmitro.
Steve was Catholic by faith.
He enrolled in night school at Carnegie Tech in his 30s and his sons had the honor of seeing him graduate.
Steve proudly achieved his Black belt in Judo, and Golden Age Master in Bridge. He also passed on his love for golf to his sons.
Steve will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three sons, Tim Mitro of Zelienople, Eric Mitro of Greensboro, N.C., and Doug Mitro and his wife, Melissa, of Sewickley; 11 grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and his sister, Frances Gmitro Henderson of Fort Myers, Fla.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife, Catherine McCart Mitro, who passed away Oct. 10, 2017.
MITRO - According to his wishes, there will be no viewing or services for Stephen P. Mitro, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
