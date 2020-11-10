Steve N. Butcherine, 96, of Butler and formerly of Boyers passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, while under the care of the Community Living Center-Butler Veterans Healthcare.
Steve was born Dec. 18, 1923, in Williamsburg, Pa., and was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Dellich) Butcherine.
Steve served as a rifleman in the U.S. Army in Company C 358th Regiment 90th Division, during World War II. He fought in the Battle of Normandy and became a prisoner of war, and was missing in action for 321 days in Germany. Steve was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Service Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, Prisoner of War Medal and received the Bronze Star.
Steve was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion.
Steve was self-employed and owned his own trucking company for many years.
Steve is survived by five sons, Steve N. Butcherine Jr. of Karns City, Richard (Melinda) Butcherine of Virginia Beach, Va., Thomas M. (Linda) Butcherine of Hilliards, Donald E. (Elizabeth) Butcherine of Hilliards, and Larry (Tracy) Butcherine of Florida, one son-in-law, David N. Cook of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Frances Butcherine, whom he married April 19, 1947, and who died July 28 2007; two daughters, Barbara Anne and Shirley Jean; two brothers, George and Charlie Butcherine; one sister, Gladys Embroski; and one grandchild.
BUTCHERINE - Visitation for Steve N. Butcherine, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Gary Warinner officiating.
Graveside military honors will be held at West Sunbury Union Cemetery by VFW Post 249, Lyndora American Legion 778 and Butler American Legion 117.
For the safety of the family and friends, and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and a social distance must be maintained.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com
