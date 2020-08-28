Steve Thomas Permuko Jr., 70, of Portersville died after an illness Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his residence.



Steve was born July 26, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, and was the son of Steven Thomas Permuko Sr. and Anna Mary Hudock Sobolik Permuko.



He was a self-employed truck driver, mechanic and owner of Simple Solutions.



He was a Christian.



He had been a member of the 3-13 CB Radio Club of Connellsville.



Steve would always say that many nights while driving his truck Jesus would take the wheel, and now Jesus has taken the wheel for his final journey home.



Survivors include his wife, Karen Faidley Permuko. They were married for 45 years in June.



Also surviving are three daughters, Jodi (David) Kopp of Wasilla, Alaska, Crystal (Bill) Miller of New Castle, and Laura (Michael) Cherock of Sewickley; one sister, Mary Ann Baker of Greensburg; and five grandchildren, Kayla and Matt Kopp, Samuel Stewart, and Vivian and Chelsea Cherock.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Anna Jane Harold.



PERMUKO - There will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be private for Steve Thomas Permuko Jr., who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.



Arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.





