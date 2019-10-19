Sue Ann Kujawa, 60, of Cranberry Township died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
She was born April 8, 1959, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Arthur Kerlin and Patricia Mae Sprout Weidemuller.
Sue is survived by her husband, John Steven Kujawa; her daughters, Kirsten Charlton, Sarah Shipley (Frank), and Katy Dressler (Greg); and her son, Adam Charlton.
Sue is also survived by her sister, Becky Piterski (Dan); her niece, Rachel;her nephew, Ryan; and her nine grandchildren, Mykaela, Madison, Aydin, Landon, Liam, Alex, Ava, Lexus and Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua.
KUJAWA - Friends of Sue Ann Kujawa, who died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A wake will immediately follow the service at Frank and Sarah's home.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019