Born July 5, 1924, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Albert Treher and Bertha (Ebert) Treher.

Since the age of 10, Sue had been a faithful fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. She attended many games over the years, especially in her 80s when she was a season-ticket holder at PNC Park. She also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

Sue was an avid reader all of her life, and in the last several decades she read an average of 100 books a year.

Sue was a 1942 graduate of Bellevue High School, and was a homemaker for her family after her marriage to "Jack" Faulk.

Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Carol Faulk Blessel and her son-in-law, Mike Blessel, of Butler, and Janet Barclay of Somerset; her three grandchildren, Amber and Jarrod Barclay and Sean McTighe; and her four nieces and one nephew.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Faulk Jr., who passed away on Dec. 5, 1993; her daughter, Judi McTighe, who passed away on Oct. 18, 2011; and her sister, Mae Koltek, who passed away on Dec. 12, 2006.

FAULK - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services for Sue M. (Treher) Faulk, who died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Donations may be made in memory of Sue to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, or to a library of the donor's choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



