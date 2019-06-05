Sue Rottman, 73, of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at her home.
Born Dec. 9, 1945, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Paul Criley and Hazel (Slater) Criley.
She was an Avon lady for more than 45 years, and had enjoyed her Avon customers.
She was a member of St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
She was a member of the Unionville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She loved having craft shows to help the firemen out and had loved her crafters, who showed up to sell their treasures.
She also loved talking to her special friends, either in person or on the phone. She enjoyed her grandchildren, as she would get them almost weekly and would let them bring their friends over and cook them their favorite meals.
She also enjoyed going to dinner, movies and dancing with her friend, Paul Rice.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol (Richard) Byers; two grandsons, Ryan Byers and Matthew Byers; and two sisters, Nancy (Wayne) Smith and Lucy Criley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ann; and her sisters, Ruthie Reynolds, Mary Criley and Sally Criley.
ROTTMAN- Friends of Sue Rottman, who died Sunday, June 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Nick Argeneteri will officiate.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Coylesville.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 5, 2019