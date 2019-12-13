Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan A. "Sue" Huber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan A. Huber, 58, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.

Born Aug. 1, 1961, in Brighton Township, she was the daughter of Bruce A. Schmidley and Donna J. Sieg Schmidley.

Sue was a member of First Bible Baptist Church in Harmony.

She enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She enjoyed working at Walmart as a cashier and spending time with her family and friends. Sue also loved her cat, Snowball. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Nancy Stevens and her husband, Steve, of Evans City; her brothers, Thomas Schmidley of Mars, John Schmidley and his wife, Shelley, of Las Vegas., Timothy Schmidley of Washington, Pa., and Joseph Schmidley and his wife, Francine, of McKees Rocks; her sister-in-law and best friend, Natalee Anderson of Cranberry Township; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Huber, who passed away in 2014; and her brother, Donny.

HUBER - A memorial service for Susan A. Huber, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Bible Baptist Church, 127 Seneca School Road, Harmony, with Pastor David Smith officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



