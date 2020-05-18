Susan Ann "Suzie" Kifer
Susan Ann (Sue Ann) Kifer, 64, of Toby Township, Parker, passed away late Thursday evening May 14, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Born in Limestone, Maine, on Jan. 13, 1956, she was the daughter of Veronica Gibbon Widenhofer who survives, of Butler, and the late Ralph P. Widenhofer who passed in 1998.
Sue Ann, or "Suzie," was a well-known and dedicated caregiver to the elderly in need of support and a helping hand.
Surviving are her husband, Michael (Mike) C. Kifer; her daughter-in-law, Kristen Widenhofer Greenman of Michigan; her granddaughters, Patience and Gracie Widenhofer, and step-grandson, Noah Greenman, all of Michigan; her sisters, Lucy Widenhofer of Ford City, Barbie (Bob) Kriley of Chicora, Debbie (Kermit) Burch of Pittsburgh and Deanna (Jim) Osche of Cabot; her brothers, Gilbert (LuAnn) Widenhofer of Home, Pa., and David (Jill) Widenhofer of Butler; three stepchildren, Kristie, Brittany, and Casey; and a number of step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Ruth Ferguson of Sligo; as well as her sisters-in-law, Crystal (Jeff) Wolfgong and Dixie (Jim) Morris; her brother-in-law, Clinton Kifer (Lauries Boltz); and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Kifer was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Widenhofer, in 2007; and a brother, Pat Widenhofer, in 2005.
KIFER - All arrangements for Susan Ann (Sue Ann) Kifer, who died Thursday, May 14, 2020, are private.
The family is being assisted by H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home staff of Parker.
To view/send condolences, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. My heart goes out to all of you.
Leonie Graham
Family
