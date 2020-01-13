Butler Eagle

Susan E. Gaillard

Service Information
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA
15229
(412)-364-0510
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Obituary
Susan E. Gaillard, 63, of Butler, formerly of North Hills, died suddenly and unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 20 years of John Olliff; the loving stepmother of Josie Olliff and Samantha Garcia (Mike); the cherished daughter of Roger and Laura Gaillard; the devoted sister of Laura Wise (Gary) and Scott Gaillard (Ivana). She is also survived by many loving friends and relatives.
GAILLARD - Friends of Susan E. Gaillard, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Ross Township, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020
