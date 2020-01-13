Susan E. Gaillard, 63, of Butler, formerly of North Hills, died suddenly and unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She was the beloved wife for 20 years of John Olliff; the loving stepmother of Josie Olliff and Samantha Garcia (Mike); the cherished daughter of Roger and Laura Gaillard; the devoted sister of Laura Wise (Gary) and Scott Gaillard (Ivana). She is also survived by many loving friends and relatives.
GAILLARD - Friends of Susan E. Gaillard, who died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Highway, Ross Township, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Please visit www.devlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020