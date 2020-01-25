Susan E. Rodgers, 53, of Butler passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence.
Born April 10, 1966, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of Gerald Shrum Sr. and the late Marguerite Burger Shrum.
She was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church.
A 1984 graduate of Knoch High School, Susan was employed as a nurse's aide at Chicora Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne E. Rodgers of Butler; her father, Gerald Shrum Sr. of Butler; two children, Anthony Spare and his wife, Katie, of East Butler, and Melissa Graham of Russellton; two brothers, Gerald Shrum Jr. and his wife, Sherry, of Verona, and Richard Shrum and his wife, Michele, of Maryland; three sisters, Mary Beth Graham of Conneaut Lake, Linda White and her husband, George, of Meridian, and Kathy Pivak and her husband, John, of Mount Lebanon; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Steven Robert Spare, who passed away Jan. 21, 2017; and her mother, Marguerite Burger Shrum.
RODGERS - Friends of Susan E. Rodgers, who died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matt McClain officiating.
Burial will take place in North Butler Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020