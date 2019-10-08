Susan E. Taimuty, 69, of Prospect passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
She was born July 23, 1950, in Butler, and was the daughter of Lucille (Sechan) Skrak of Prospect and the late Robert J. Skrak.
Susan was a beautician. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Susan was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are her mother, Lucille Skrak; three daughters, René (Rick) Busa of Prospect, Janel (Ryan) Meier of Prospect, and Raylan (Christopher) Blaisdell of Harvest, Ala.; a stepdaughter, Rona Powers of Sarasota, Fla.; 14 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Patrick and Michael Busa, Caden, Aleia and Jace Meier, Ashley, Chris, Mikey, Joseph, Daniel and Samantha Blaisdell, Kelly Myer and Aaron Powers; three sisters, Rosie McLaughlin of Prospect, Christine (Javier Nieva) Skrak of Seattle, Wash., and Kathy (Mark) D'Adamo of Chicago, Ill.; and a brother, Jimmy Skrak of Prospect.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Skrak; her husband, Ronald E. Taimuty, who died Feb. 4, 2019; and a granddaughter, Roxanne Busa.
TAIMUTY - Friends of Susan E. Taimuty, who died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating.
Military honors will follow the service with VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 778 and Butler Legion Post 117.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019