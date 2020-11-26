1/
Susan "Sue" Emelander
Susan "Sue" Emelander, 70, of Orland, Ind., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was a faithful wife, loving mother, and doting grandma.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1950, in Grove City, to Bruce and Myrtle (Goehring) Sutton.

On June 1, 1974, she married Mark Emelander in Evans City. They were married for 46 years.

Sue was a member of Orland Congregational Church. She faithfully served on the Pilgrim Guild and taught Sunday school.

She is survived by Mark Emelander; their children, Brian (Elisha) Emelander, Beth (J.D.) Willett and Becky Emelander; grandchildren, Logan Emelander, Ashley Emelander, Aleah Emelander, Alana Emelander, Landon Emelander, Aubrey Willett, Erin Willett and Jase Willett; her father, Bruce Sutton; her siblings, Sally (Mel) Borema, Wayne (Debra) Sutton and Wendy (John) Barkley; and her sisters-in-law, Ruth (Mort) Zylstra and Bonnie (Dan) Stefans.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Sutton.

EMELANDER - Private funeral services for Susan "Sue" Emelander, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be held Saturday at the Orland Congregational Church.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Ind.

Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Orland Congregational Church, P.O. Box 2, Orland, IN 46776, or to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 361, Auburn, IN 46706.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
Orland Congregational Church (Private)
NOV
28
Burial
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
