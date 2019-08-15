Susan "Sue" G. Anderson, 67, of Prospect passed away on Tuesday.
She was born June 14, 1952, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Harold Yost and the late Elizabeth Yost.
Sue worked for Heck Silbaugh for 21 years as an accountant/office manager. She was the co-owner of Appalachian Trails and worked for various law firms in the local area.
Sue enjoyed reading, flowers and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and shopping with them.
Sue is survived by her husband, Ron L. Anderson, whom she married on July 2, 1977; one daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Michel of Grove City; two grandchildren, Abriella and Joella; one brother, George (Margie) Yost of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica "Jess" Anderson.
ANDERSON - As per her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Susan "Sue" G. Anderson, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturdayat Gruenwald Cemetery, Bonniebrook Road, Butler, with Pastor Barbara Love officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019