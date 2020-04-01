Susan K. Pritchard, 70, of Mars passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
Born June 5, 1949, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Betty Copper Bushman.
Surviving are her husband, Donald J. Pritchard; her daughter, Lori Wilcox-Belsterling; and a granddaughter, Sloan Belsterling.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Pellon.
PRITCHARD - Arrangements are private for Susan K. Pritchard, who died Monday, March 30, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020