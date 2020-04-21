Susanne Ufner, 89, of Lyndora, passed away Saturday afternoon at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born May 28, 1930, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Stephen Dulya and Anna (Lopotosky) Dulya.
Susanne was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
She is survived by her two daughters, Michele Ufner of Renfrew, and Chris (Terry) Brady of Butler; one son, Mike (Kathy) Ufner of Butler; two grandsons, Mike Brady and Ash Brady, both of Pittsburgh; three granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Ufner, whom she married Feb. 6, 1949, and he died July 28, 1992; and one brother, Steve Dulya.
UFNER - Arrangements for Susanne Ufner, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020