Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Swartout, 73, of Butler passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born Jan. 11, 1946, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Frank King and Suzanne Halahurich King.

Suzanne was a graduate of Butler High School.

She was employed as a unit secretary at Butler Memorial Hospital for 20 years, and later served there as a volunteer. She also worked in the classified department at the Butler Eagle newspaper.

Affectionately known as "Suzy Shopper," she loved shopping, especially for her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and baking in her free time, and she appreciated her friends and care network in Butler.

Suzanne was a devoted wife and mother, who loved to spend time with her grandchildren. However most of all, whether it was caring for their home on Sumner Avenue or attending their grandchildren's activities, Suzanne loved her years spent with her late husband, Bill. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Suzanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Thomas W. Swartout and his wife, Deanna, of Wexford, and Adam M. Swartout and his wife, Beth, of Charlottesville, Va.; her six grandchildren, Alec, Tyler, Emma, Andy, Braden and Alison Swartout; her brothers, Frank David King and his wife, Karen, of Butler, and James King and his wife, Deborah, of Butler; her sister-in-law, Barbara King of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William E. Swartout, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2011; and her brother, Robert King.

SWARTOUT - Friends of Suzanne Swartout, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Suzanne will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.

Memorial donations may be made in Suzanne's honor to The Watson Institute, 301 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Suzanne Swartout, 73, of Butler passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.Born Jan. 11, 1946, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Frank King and Suzanne Halahurich King.Suzanne was a graduate of Butler High School.She was employed as a unit secretary at Butler Memorial Hospital for 20 years, and later served there as a volunteer. She also worked in the classified department at the Butler Eagle newspaper.Affectionately known as "Suzy Shopper," she loved shopping, especially for her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and baking in her free time, and she appreciated her friends and care network in Butler.Suzanne was a devoted wife and mother, who loved to spend time with her grandchildren. However most of all, whether it was caring for their home on Sumner Avenue or attending their grandchildren's activities, Suzanne loved her years spent with her late husband, Bill. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.Suzanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Thomas W. Swartout and his wife, Deanna, of Wexford, and Adam M. Swartout and his wife, Beth, of Charlottesville, Va.; her six grandchildren, Alec, Tyler, Emma, Andy, Braden and Alison Swartout; her brothers, Frank David King and his wife, Karen, of Butler, and James King and his wife, Deborah, of Butler; her sister-in-law, Barbara King of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William E. Swartout, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2011; and her brother, Robert King.SWARTOUT - Friends of Suzanne Swartout, who died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.Suzanne will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.Memorial donations may be made in Suzanne's honor to The Watson Institute, 301 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close