Sylvia (Thibodeau) Grieb of Adams Township passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, just three days shy of her 62nd wedding anniversary, with her loving family at her side.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years.

Sylvia graduated from Duff's Business School, while working as a secretary at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh.

She was a devout woman of Christian faith. Over the years, she joyfully responded to God's call for everything from lay leadership to Sunday school teaching, and so much more.

She was incredibly gifted in all her endeavors, whether it was successfully raising three children, grooming dogs, doing ceramics, having her own kiln and pouring her own molds. Most all of her work was done in stains.

She performed all the related office work for her and her husband's construction business.

At the age of 62, Sylvia graduated from the Butler CCC with an associate degree in arts.

Over the years, she enjoyed playing couples bridge with her bridge club. She was the perfect mother of her children, and will continue to be loved forever.

She was the beloved wife to Ken Grieb; loving mother of Annette G. Baldt, Sonya Y. Grieb and John A. Grieb (Shelia); proud grandmother of Charmaine Baldt, Taylor Baldt, Michael Grieb, Jessica Grieb and Thomas Grieb; and great-grandmother of Mikah Baldt and Mason Baldt.

She is also survived by loving relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob Baldt.

GRIEB - A memorial service for Sylvia T. Grieb, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars. The Rev. Peter C. De Vries, Ph.D., will be officiating the service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Butler Humane Society or a .

