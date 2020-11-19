Sylvia Jean Enslen of Butler passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born June 30, 1934, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Mario P. "Steamy" and Ilda Scuoteguazza Giuntoli.
She worked for many years as a secretary at Butler Memorial Hospital. She then worked at Butler County Community College, where she served as administrative assistant to the dean of student affairs, before enjoying retirement.
Sylvia was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Butler. She was a member of the church choir and Rosary Makers. She was also well-known in the community as a helper of Mrs. Claus; she provided thousands of people with a candy cane as a simple gesture of kindness and hope.
She is survived by her son, Chris Enslen and his wife, Pam, of Chesterfield, Va.; two grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob; her brother, James Giuntoli of Bluffton, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Enslen, whom she married Oct. 1, 1966, and who passed away Dec. 17, 2001; and her sister, Loretta Mrochek.
ENSLEN - Services and burial for Sylvia Jean Enslen, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, are private due to COVID-19 concerns, and to honor Sylvia's caring nature to always put the needs and well-being of others before self.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
