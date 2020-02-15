Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia M. Neuhaeusler. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home Inc 116 E Main St Evans City , PA 16033 (724)-538-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia M. Neuhaeusler, 92, of Evans City passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, while under the care of Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.

Born July 31, 1927, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Murdock and Josephine Camilla Murdock.

Sylvia worked as a Bell Telephone operator and as an office cleaner for Mellon Bank.

She was a faithful member of St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Evans City, where she spent numerous hours volunteering to raise money for the new church hall. She was also a Cub Scout leader.

Sylvia was an excellent cook and volunteered her time and skills for Meals on Wheels. She loved to cook large, homemade meals and took delight in baking holiday cookies for her family and friends to share. She enjoyed gardening and admiring her tulips and daffodils from her kitchen window.

Sylvia was also very fashion forward and liked to color coordinate her outfits. Above all, she will be remembered for her caring nature and her ability to make everyone feel welcome. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 71 years, Henry G. Neuhaeusler; her children, Nancy A. Shumaker of Bethlehem, Pa., Kathleen M. Kriebel and her husband, John, of Evans City, and Carl H. Neuhaeusler and his wife, Barbara, of Renfrew; her grandchildren, Kevin Kriebel of Butler, Scott Kriebel and his wife, Brooke, of Gibsonia, Tanner Neuhaeusler of New Brighton and Lauren Neuhaeusler of Renfrew; and two great-grandsons, Oscar and Elliott Kriebel.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet A. Neuhaeusler, who passed away Dec. 12, 2010; and her siblings, Judy Murdock, Nicklas Murdock and Nancy Perri.

NEUHAEUSLER - There will be no public visitation for Sylvia M. Neuhaeusler, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sylvia's honor to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or to the MS Society Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



