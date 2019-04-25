Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Marie McElroy. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on May 28, 1951, and was the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Lukon) Yurkovich.

She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed her family and loved watching birds out her window, planting flowers and cooking and was a big sports advocate.

Her happiest and most cherished moments were watching her four grandchildren in all of their activities, and baby-sitting them when they were little.

Surviving are her husband and best friend of 46 years, William McElroy; her two children, Jennifer (Dave) Pelaia of Mars, and Bill (Monica) McElroy of Butler; and her four grandchildren, Isabella and Kaitlyn Pelaia of Mars, and Liam and Malina McElroy of Butler; her mother, Margaret Yurkovich of Butler; and two brothers, Frank and George Yurkovich, both of Butler.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Rudolph Yurkovich.

MCELROY - Private services were held for the family of Sylvia Marie (Yurkovich) McElroy, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.

Donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.



