Tamara L. "Tammy" Merriman Burk, 61, of Evans City passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 13, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born Oct. 8, 1958, in Butler, she was the daughter of Barbara Davidson Gray and the late G. Keith Mincer.
Tammy had worked as a clerk at Party City in Cranberry, and most recently was an online sales consultant for Lowe's in Cranberry.
She attended Old Union Presbyterian Church in Mars, and was the president and founder of Yo-Yo Sisterhood Club.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Lee Merriman of Evans City; a son, Jeremy (Jennifer) Merriman of Mars; her grandchildren, Dakota, Clayton and Ryder; her mother, Barbara (Jim) Gray of Mars; two sisters, Kimberly (Robert) Novak of Portersville and Marcy (Barry) Eichenauer of Callery; two brothers, Robert (Michele) Mincer of Callery and Todd (Kim) Mincer of Butler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
BURK - Friends of Tamara L. "Tammy" Merriman Burk, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Old Union Presbyterian Church, 200 Union Church Road, Mars, with the Rev. Dr. Peter de Vries officiating.
Memorials may be made to Old Union Presbyterian Church.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020