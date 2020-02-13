Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Send Flowers Obituary

Tami Lyne (Melson) Headland, 58, of Kittanning passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born Nov. 13, 1961, in Punxsutawney, to Marshall and Amy Melson.

Tami was a hairstylist and was the owner of Tamicuts in Sunnyside for the past 31 years. Cutting hair was her passion in life.

She was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, where she attended Bible study and was also in the funeral choir.

Tami was the valedictorian of the 1979 graduating class at Shannock Valley High School. She attended Kittanning Beauty School, graduating in 1981.

She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and dining and shopping with her friend, Anna. She recently went to see the elk in Benezette, and enjoyed sitting along the river bank.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Scott Headland of Kittanning; her son, Brock Headland of Kittanning; her daughter, Shenin (Alex) Dettwyler of Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh; her sister, Marsha Melson of NuMine, Pa.; her brother, Gary Melson of Dayton; and her mother, Amy Melson of Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Melson, who passed away on Sept. 18, 2008.

HEADLAND - Friends of Tami Lyne (Melson) Headland, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, with the Rev. Victor Baguna as celebrant.

Interment will be in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, Kittanning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tami's honor to Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

For more information, please visit



