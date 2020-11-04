1/1
Tami Lynn Eck
1961 - 2020
Tami Lynn Eck, 59, of Evans City passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Cranberry Township.

She was born Aug. 13, 1961, in Grove City, and was the daughter of the late James Martsolf and Veva (Herold) Martsolf of Butler.

Tami was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She had worked at the Prospect Corner Store.

She enjoyed gardening and making arts and crafts with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her two daughters, Kristin (Jason Everly) Eck of Fountain, Colo., and Tomi (Pete) Armstrong of Slippery Rock; a son, Joshua Eck of Slippery Rock; her partner, James Todd of Butler; four grandchildren, Peter, Brandi, Dylan and Thomas; and a brother, James (Pam) Martsolf of Washington, Pa.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Eck; and an infant sister, Debbie.

ECK - The service for Tami Lynn Eck, who died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2251 Prospect Road, Prospect.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
