Tammy K. Raab, 60, of Butler passed away at her home unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
She was born Aug. 21, 1959, in Butler, the daughter of the late Darrell A. Heeter and Frances (Bratkovich) Heeter of Karns City.
Tammy was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church.
She was a 1977 graduate of East Brady High School and earned an associates degree in business from New Castle School of Business.
She was employed by Marmon/Keystone in East Butler for 35 years as an added value administrator in sales.
She enjoyed going on cruises, spending weekends at her camp at Wolf's Den and keeping her home and yard looking immaculate.
Surviving are her husband of 28 years, Jeffrey W. Raab; three siblings, Patricia (Bruce) Fresh of Bruin, Theresa (Gary) Fresh of East Butler and Darrell "Boomer" (Cherilyn) Heeter Jr. of Ford Cliff; a sister-in-law, Melanie (Edward) Horvath of Monaca; a number of nieces and nephews; along with her extended camp family.
RAAB - Friends of Tammy K. Raab, who died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 1660 N. Main St. Ext., Butler.
Interment will follow in St. Peters Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 28, 2019