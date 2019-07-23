Tammy L. Craig, 39, of Parker, formerly of Chicora, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Tammy was born July 22, 1979, in Fort Polk, La. She was the daughter of Terry A. Blystone of Chicora and Robin (Smith) Taylor of Saxonburg.
She was employed as a waitress at Perkins Restaurant, Grove City.
Tammy was a graduate of Butler High School.
She was a member of West Unity Community Church, Harrisville.
Tammy enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved and cherished her time with her three children enjoying crafting, camping and swimming.
She is survived by her husband, Adam C. Craig, whom she married July 14, 2015; two daughters and a son, Natasia Lang, Makenzie Craig and Clayton Craig; her parents mentioned above; and one sister, Amanda Lampus of Petrolia.
She was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
CRAIG - A visitation for family and friends of Tammy L. Craig, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at West Unity Community Church, 400 Unity Road, Harrisville, with Pastor Boyd Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Big Springs Cemetery, Harrisville.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
