Tawsha Marie DiGiacomo-Burk, 26, of Boyers passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1993, in Butler, and was the daughter of Stephen Beck and the late Donna DiGiacomo.
Tawsha worked in the medical field for numerous years, and loved helping people. She was known to be hardworking, while she also enjoyed joking around. Tawsha was a free-spirit and lived life to the fullest.
She was the loving mother of Maicy Marie, Trenton Daniel and Harper Alana; the sister of Amanda Beck, Tara DiGiacomo, Tabitha DiGiacomo-Burk and Dante DiGiacomo-Burk; and the adopted daughter of Vanda and John Burk.
DIGIACOMO-BURK - A memorial gathering for Tawsha Marie DiGiacomo-Burk, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Odd Fellows Gazebo in Alameda Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Facebook Fundraiser, Tawsha DiGiacomo-Burk Memorial.
