Tera L. Callihan, 34, of Chicora passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
Tera was born Dec. 25, 1985, in Kittanning. She was the daughter of Greg Callihan of Chicora, and Terri Saylor of Karns City.
She was a 2004 graduate of Karns City High School and earned a degree in elementary education from Slippery Rock University.
She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church in Chicora.
Tera most especially enjoyed spending time with her son and family.
Tera is survived by her son, Cahlan Scherer at home; her parents, Greg and Susan Callihan of Chicora and Terri and Rich Saylor of Karns City; her sister, Amber R. Hetrick and her husband, Brian, of East Brady; two stepsisters, Nichole and Amber Setzenfand of Chicora; her paternal grandparents, John and Donna Callihan of Chicora; her maternal grandparents, Gary and Mary Ann Banner of Chicora; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
CALLIHAN - A private blessing service for Tera L. Callihan, who died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, and will be officiated by the Rev. Matt McClain, pastor of Mater Dolorosa Roman Catholic Church
Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chicora Volunteer Fire Department, Drawer F, Chicora, PA 16025.
