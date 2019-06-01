Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa L. Flowers. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa L. Flowers, 61, of Allison Park passed away on Wednesday while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

Born Oct. 22, 1957, in Bellevue, she was the daughter of Richard L. White and the late Hilda Davison White.

Teresa fought a courageous battle with cancer. She held a strong sense of faith in the Lord. Teresa will always be remembered for her ability to make anyone laugh at any time. Above all, she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and sister, who will be dearly missed.

In addition to her father, Richard, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, William W. Flowers Jr., whom she married on May 24, 1986; her son, Zachary Flowers of Allison Park; her sister, Cathy White of Harmony; and her brother, Tom (Ramona) White of Harmony.

In addition to her mother, Hilda, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman White.

FLOWERS - Memorial visitation for Teresa L. Flowers, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home.

Teresa will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery in Gibsonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, c/o Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Teresa L. Flowers, 61, of Allison Park passed away on Wednesday while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital.Born Oct. 22, 1957, in Bellevue, she was the daughter of Richard L. White and the late Hilda Davison White.Teresa fought a courageous battle with cancer. She held a strong sense of faith in the Lord. Teresa will always be remembered for her ability to make anyone laugh at any time. Above all, she was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and sister, who will be dearly missed.In addition to her father, Richard, she leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, William W. Flowers Jr., whom she married on May 24, 1986; her son, Zachary Flowers of Allison Park; her sister, Cathy White of Harmony; and her brother, Tom (Ramona) White of Harmony.In addition to her mother, Hilda, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman White.FLOWERS - Memorial visitation for Teresa L. Flowers, who died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the funeral home.Teresa will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery in Gibsonia.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, c/o Development, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close