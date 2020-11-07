Teressa Ann "Tiny" (Steiner) Boltz, 83, of Cowansville died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
She was born July 4, 1937, in Sugarcreek Township, and was the daughter of the late Regis and Faye (Yount) Steiner.
Teressa was a member of St. Paul's Community Church.
She worked as a manager of the Sugarcreek Elementary School cafeteria until it was taken over by Karns City, and then she went to West Hills Elementary.
She loved to square dance and was part of Alamo Squares. She went to many national conventions.
Teressa loved gardening, canning and baking. Many in the community were the recipients of her pies and cookies.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 64 years, William R. Boltz; her daughter, Pam (Rick) Baldwin of Texas; her son, Tim (Jackie) Boltz of Florida; her grandchildren, Clayton and Rayna Baldwin, and Jonathan and Samuel Boltz; her brothers, Dusty (Joni) Steiner, Dennis (Sandy) Steiner and Mike (Pam) Steiner; her sister, Kay Montgomery; and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bob Montgomery.
BOLTZ - Family and friends of Teressa Ann "Tiny" (Steiner) Boltz, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.
Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Community Church, Chicora, with Pastor Sam Swick officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child at www.samaritanspurse.
For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com
.