Terrance W. "Ted" Gostkowski, 73, of Connoquenessing, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born Nov. 19, 1946, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Walter Alexander Gostkowski and Elizabeth Marie Osche Gostkowski.
Ted is survived by his daughter, Megan (Scott) Gass of Connoquenessing Township; his grandson, Hunter Gass; and two sisters, Vicki (David) MacDonald of Connoquenessing Township, and Gloria (Nathan) Bennett of Ross Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. Reinard Gostkowski; and a sister, Drenda Gostkowski.
GOSTKOWSKI - Services for Terrance W. "Ted" Gostkowski, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be held privately by his immediate family members.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Ted's honor to The Associated Artists of Butler County, P.O. Box 245, Butler, PA 16003.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020