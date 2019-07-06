Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence L. "Terry" Moore. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Memorial service 8:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Service 10:45 AM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St PO Box 182 Eau Claire , PA 16030 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terrence L. "Terry" Moore, 74, of North Washington, West Sunbury, passed away on Thursday evening at his residence surrounded by his family, following a period of declining health.

Born July 6, 1944, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William Henry and Audrey Funkhouser Moore.

Following graduation from high school, Terry proudly and honorably served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps, with much of that time served in the Vietnam War zone.

Following his honorable discharge from the USMC, he later entered service with the U.S. Navy for 16 years, bringing his total military service to more than 20 years. Much of his Navy time was spent aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson, which also increased his wartime service. Terry completed this service period from August 1963 through December 1989.

Following the military, he entered the workforce with a subcontractor serving the Butler office of the Department of Public Welfare for nearly 20 years.

Terry then assisted with operations at the Buzard Funeral Home in both Eau Claire and Parker for the past 11 years as health permitted.

He and his wife, Sherri, worked diligently in the area of constructing and selling handmade crafts, both locally and in various craft shows in Western Pennsylvania. He was especially known for the various types of home decorations made from wood that he designed.

He was a member of F&AM Lodge 521 of Parker City, the New Castle Consistory, VFW Post 7073 of Parker, of which he served as "Officer of the Day," and the American Legion of Grove City.

Terry was a longtime avid golfer, whether it was in a league or in benefit golf outings. He also looked forward to many RV trips he and his wife, Sherri, enjoyed from Maine to California, to spending the past two winters in the Sarasota, Fla., area.

Surviving are his wife, the former Sherri Sankey, with whom he was married nearly 26 years; his children, Theresa Johnson of Oklahoma, Chelsey Bean of Pittsburgh, and Jereme (Heather) Bean of West Sunbury; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his brothers, James (Vickie) Moore of Leesburg and Delbert (Denise) Moore of Mercer; his mother-in-law, Helen Sankey of West Sunbury; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Younkins; and two brothers, William and Rodney Moore.

MOORE - Friends of Terrence L. "Terry" Moore, who died Thursday, July 4, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.

F&AM Lodge 521 of Parker will conduct Masonic memorial service at 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

VFW and American Legion posts of Parker will conduct services at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the North Trails Library, 1553 W. Sunbury Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061, or the Moniteau Food Pantry at the Concord Church, 625 Hooker Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061.

