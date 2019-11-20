Terri Jo Shidemantle, 57, of Slippery Rock, and formerly of Sebastian, Fla., passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, of natural causes.
She was born March 16, 1962, in Ellwood City.
She was self-employed, having worked in finance.
Terri was a member of Center Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock. She was an active volunteer at the church and enjoyed working with their school luncheon program.
She loved her two dogs, and enjoyed gardening and music.
Survivors include her parents, Bonnie (William) Renick of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Slippery Rock; her brother, John R. Shidemantle of Blackwood, N.J.; a sister, Debra A. Sullivan of West Palm Beach, Fla.; a stepbrother, Michael G. (Rachel) Renick of Grove City; and two stepsisters, Jackie Renick of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Brenda (Gerald) Dolan of Mercer.
SHIDEMANTLE - Friends of Terri Jo Shidemantle, who died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Center Presbyterian Church, 211 Center St., Slippery Rock.
A memorial service will be observed at 11 a.m. Monday at the church with the Rev. William Mumaw, pastor of the church presiding.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.
Memorial contributions may be given to Center Presbyterian Church.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019