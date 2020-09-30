1/1
Terri Louise Bowser
1959 - 2020
Terri Louise Bowser, 61, of Buffalo Township went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Terri was born on April 15, 1959, in Butler, and was the daughter of Shirley Loraine Updegraff Bowser of Buffalo Township, and the late Harold Frederick Bowser.

Terri graduated from Thiel College in Greenville, with a Bachelor of Speech and Hearing Science and a Master of Science in speech-language pathology, and she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority-Alpha Chi Chapter.

She was a speech pathologist at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital for 10 years.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver.

Terri leaves behind her mother; her sister, Karen Bowser; and her dear friend and pet dog, Lily.

She was preceded in death by her father.

BOWSER - Services for Terri Louise Bowser, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, were held privately with her pastor, the Rev. Shawn Smith.

Burial took place at Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.

All services were under the care of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME, 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.

Please visit www.krynickifh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
7242248778
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss Shirley and Karen . Terri is a very special person , always was and always will be . I pray God will help you through this difficult time . God bless and Teri and the both of you .
Brody Yeany
