Terri Louise Bowser, 61, of Buffalo Township went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Terri was born on April 15, 1959, in Butler, and was the daughter of Shirley Loraine Updegraff Bowser of Buffalo Township, and the late Harold Frederick Bowser.
Terri graduated from Thiel College in Greenville, with a Bachelor of Speech and Hearing Science and a Master of Science in speech-language pathology, and she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority-Alpha Chi Chapter.
She was a speech pathologist at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital for 10 years.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver.
Terri leaves behind her mother; her sister, Karen Bowser; and her dear friend and pet dog, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her father.
BOWSER - Services for Terri Louise Bowser, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, were held privately with her pastor, the Rev. Shawn Smith.
Burial took place at Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.
All services were under the care of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME, 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.
