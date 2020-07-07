Terrie D. (Grossman) Riddle, 63, of Clintonville, passed away on July 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with cancer.
Terrie was born Sept. 19, 1956, at home in Clay Township, and was the daughter of the late Lewis L. Grossman and Dorothy (McCandless) Grossman. She was the 18th child in the family.
She was married to Barry Riddle on Dec. 21, 1989. He survives.
Terrie graduated from Moniteau High School in 1974.
She attended Barkeyville Methodist Church, and was a member of Lakeland Bulldog Club of Pennsylvania.
Terrie had numerous jobs, the last being in construction with her husband and father-in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Barry; her daughters, Tina Rivers and Trisha Trojanowski; her son, William Riddle; her sisters, Sarah Brown, JoAnn Surrena, Nancy Ferguson, Pearl Schlatz, Connie Reeder and Cindy Marshall; her brothers, Sim, Ronald, Rick, Joe and Butch Grossman; her good friend, Carol Ford; and her faithful companion, Barney the Bulldog.
Terrie is also survived by 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many other family members.
Terrie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tanya Eddy; her brothers, Sonny, Buck and Lon Grossman; and her sisters, Wanda Brown, Donna Hoover and Irene McQuiston.
RIDDLE - Visitation for Terrie D. (Grossman) Riddle, who died Monday, July 6, 2020, will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Barkeyville United Methodist Church, 5420 Pittsburgh Road, Harrisville.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating alongside Terrie's brother-in-law, the Rev. Rich Marshall.
The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers to please make a memorial donation to a charity of one's choice
.
Friends and family may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net
.