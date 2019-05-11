Terry Cyrl Sherman, 63, of Butler passed away Wednesday at Quality Life Services in Sarver.
He was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Kittanning, and was the son of the late Clyde Sherman Jr. and Geraldine (Bowser) Sherman.
Surviving are his daughter, Tracy Stiteler of Butler; a sister, Deborah (Jack) Gannon of Fort Myers, Fla.; a brother, Jeffrey (Nancy) Sherman of McMurray; and 15 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Shannon Stiteler; a sister, Amber Day; and two brothers, Clyde Sherman III and Clayton Daniel Sherman.
SHERMAN - A graveside service for Terry Cyrl Sherman, who died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Butler County Memorial Park with Pastor Richard Jenks officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 11 to May 12, 2019