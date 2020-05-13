Terry Fisher, 69, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away May 3, 2020, at the Halifax Health Hospice with complications from a heart attack.

He was born March 5, 1951, in Ellwood City, to Leslie and Eleanor (Hallstein) Fisher, who preceded him in death.

Terry attended Slippery Rock Area schools and graduated from Laurel High School in New Castle in 1969.

He retired from Armco Steel (AK Steel) Butler, after 30 years of service and then moved to Florida.

His interests included hunting, fishing and bicycling.

He is survived by a brother, Wayne (Cheryl) Fisher of West Sunbury; two sisters, Sue (Tom) Moore of Portersville, and Connie (Tom) Slater of New Castle; several nieces and nephews; and his fiancée, Elaine Phillips of Ormond Beach, Fla.

FISHER - A private memorial will be held later for Terry Fisher, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by A-1 Affordable Cremation in Holly Hill, Fla.





