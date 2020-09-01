1/
Terry G. Stephenson
Terry G. Stephenson, 61, of Butler passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He was born Jan. 10, 1959, in Butler, and was the son of the late Glenn and Sondra (Herron) Stephenson.

He enjoyed playing and watching sports, and also collecting shoes. Above all else, he was known for his unique ability for making people feel comfortable and appreciated.

He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Terry was the father of Jason, Terry Lou and Samantha Stephenson.

He was the brother of Robin (Greg) Radwonski and Randy Stephenson.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by two brothers.

STEPHENSON - Services will be held privately for Terry G. Stephenson, who died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
