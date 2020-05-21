Terry H. Craig, 73, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born Aug. 12, 1946, in Butler, he was the son of the late Harold and Anna M. Schnur Craig.
Terry was retired as a nursing home auditor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He was also previously employed at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a professor of accounting, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry and International Staple and Machine Co.
He was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church.
Terry attended St. Fidelis Seminary and was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1964 and Gannon University Class of 1968.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the U.S. Army.
He was a foster parent, a T-ball coach, a past president of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Gannon University, and he was a member of the Butler Musical Theatre Guild.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Hopkins, whom he married Oct. 28, 2014; four children, Kelly McCord and her husband, Bill, of Pittsburgh, Steven Craig and his wife, Stacey, of State College, Tim Craig, of Washington, D.C., and Rachel Craig-Baylock of Butler; 10 grandchildren, Camden, Ruby and Max McCord, Chloe, Cole, Cooper and Cate Craig, Brenden Johnson, and Kiara and Christopher Baylock; and one sister, Carol Cecchi and her husband, Larry, of Ford City.
CRAIG - There will be no visitation for Terry H. Craig, who died Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
