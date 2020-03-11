Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thaddeus P. Dr. "Tad" Kobylinski. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Thaddeus "Tad" P. Kobylinski of Bethlehem, Pa., formerly of Prospect died peacefully March 6, 2020 in Bethlehem at the age of 86.

Tad was born July 24, 1933 in Vilnius, Lithuania to Waclaw and Jania Kobylinski.

He graduated in 1965 from the University of Warsaw with a Ph.D. in organic chemistry.

He married Bonnie Lou Meyen on April 8, 1967 in Chicago, Ill.

Thaddeus worked for both Gulf Oil and Amoco/BP Oil, where he invented and/or contributed to more than 200 patents and published more than 200 papers in the field of organic chemistry.

Thaddeus loved farming. He began TPK Farms in 1978 in Prospect, where he raised dairy cattle and then black angus as well as his beloved dobermans. He was also passionate about collecting and restoring antique cars and listening to his extensive 1940s music collection.

Thaddeus had unwavering faith in the Catholic Church and attended Mass regularly his entire life.

Thaddeus is survived by Bonnie Lou Kobylinski, his wife of more than 52 years; their seven children, Elizabeth Sabol of Fox Chapel, Dr. Maria S Kobylinski Md. of Winfield, Christina E. Stoudt of Northampton, Pa., David M Kobylinski Esq. and his partner, Chelidha Keller of Fox Chapel, Dr. Maggie J. K. Fehrman Ph.D. and her spouse, Joel Fehrman, of Atlanta, Ga., Peter T. Kobylinski Esq. and his wife, Sarah Kobylinski, of South Park, Pa., and Katherine A. Kobylinski of Prospect; and his seven grandchildren, Abigail Stoudt, Caitlin Stoudt, Lauren Sabol, Stephen Sabol, Tristan Kobylinski, Kaeli Kobylinski and Zenon Kobylinski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Richard Stoudt.

KOBYLINSKI - A private Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Thaddeus "Tad" P. Kobylinski, who died Friday, March 6, 2020, was celebrated Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pa.

Interment with graveside committal service will be held at noon Monday at Crown Hill Cemetery, South Franklin St., Prospect, with the Rev. Adam M. Verona, from St. Christopher at the Lake Roman Catholic Church officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at

Online tributes may be made at



